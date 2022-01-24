Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.20

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 25585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $281,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

