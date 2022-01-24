Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Down to $39.89

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.89, but opened at $35.94. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 929 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,394,000 after buying an additional 50,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after buying an additional 258,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after buying an additional 1,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 74,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

