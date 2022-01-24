Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives €161.92 Average PT from Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €162.08 ($184.19).

Several research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

EPA:SU traded down €3.52 ($4.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €157.98 ($179.52). 1,248,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($86.75). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €164.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €152.39.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

