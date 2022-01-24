Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $42.00 at Cowen

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 395,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 143,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 631,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $4,193,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $11,172,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

