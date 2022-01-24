Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $35.00. 206,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,213,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

