Savannah Energy’s (SAVE) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

SAVE opened at GBX 25.40 ($0.35) on Monday. Savannah Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27.80 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.48. The company has a market capitalization of £253.09 million and a P/E ratio of -23.09.

In other Savannah Energy news, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins purchased 258,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($26.40) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000,001.30 ($6,822,214.90).

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

