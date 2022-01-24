Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 650 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $273.87 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

