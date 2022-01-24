Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.55% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 114.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at $645,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 527.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNBS opened at $11.95 on Monday. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

