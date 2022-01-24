Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $162.32 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $181.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.27 and a 200-day moving average of $154.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

