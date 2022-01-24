Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Global X FinTech ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after buying an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 358,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 149,804 shares in the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

