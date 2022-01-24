Sargent Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.14% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 119,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 434.7% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 116,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,576,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,334,000.

PULS stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.