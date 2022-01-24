Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,651,216 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,651,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,800,000. Cantaloupe comprises approximately 4.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $24,787,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 over the last 90 days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.32 million, a P/E ratio of -153.80 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTLP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

