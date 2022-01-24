SafeMoon Inu Reaches One Day Volume of $32,855.00 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $32,855.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.46 or 0.06503092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,217.34 or 0.99584811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006581 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.