SAFE DEAL Trading Down 37.7% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $264,545.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00005534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00050992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.43 or 0.06913235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,715.98 or 0.99987781 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003406 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,449,152 coins and its circulating supply is 1,197,434 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

