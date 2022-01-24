Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ryanair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ryanair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.87.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $113.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

