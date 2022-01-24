Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at $29.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.