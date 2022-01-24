Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RUS. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.29.

Russel Metals stock traded down C$2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 231,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$22.88 and a 12 month high of C$37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.74.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,062,962.72. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 17,271 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$608,735.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,114,766. Insiders have sold a total of 63,968 shares of company stock worth $2,276,906 in the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

