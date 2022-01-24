Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on RUS. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.29.
Russel Metals stock traded down C$2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 231,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$22.88 and a 12 month high of C$37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.74.
In other news, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,062,962.72. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 17,271 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$608,735.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,114,766. Insiders have sold a total of 63,968 shares of company stock worth $2,276,906 in the last ninety days.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.