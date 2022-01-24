RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $124,799.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $82.50 million and approximately $124,799.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34,261.15 or 0.99712308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,408 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

