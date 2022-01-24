Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 3,000 by Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.99) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.81) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,136 ($29.14) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,333.09 ($31.83).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,808.40 ($24.67) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,677.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,580.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The company has a market cap of £139.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.29. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,227 ($16.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,892.40 ($25.82).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.