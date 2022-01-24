Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.939 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $114.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

