Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $112.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,684 shares of company stock worth $846,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

