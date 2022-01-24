Rope ($ROPE) 1-Day Volume Tops $501.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Rope coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00007265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $69,750.47 and approximately $501.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.23 or 0.06606006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,256.33 or 0.99900394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

