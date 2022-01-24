Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 134.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 134.17 ($1.83).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.14) to GBX 177 ($2.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.83) to GBX 132 ($1.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.05) to GBX 140 ($1.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 116 ($1.58) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Anita Frew bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £47,600 ($64,947.47). Also, insider Warren East bought 17,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £23,665.62 ($32,290.38). Insiders have acquired a total of 86,315 shares of company stock worth $10,710,499 over the last ninety days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 119.72 ($1.63). 22,731,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The stock has a market cap of £10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.92.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

