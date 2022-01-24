Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.39 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 144.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 117,630 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

