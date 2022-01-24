River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 6,927 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of D.R. Horton worth $66,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $86.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

