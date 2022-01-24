River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 642.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420,763 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $93,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 98.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. News Co. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

