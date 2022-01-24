River Road Asset Management LLC Has $39.62 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $201.95 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

