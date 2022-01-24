River Road Asset Management LLC Has $34.53 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,511,442 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,813,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,112,000 after acquiring an additional 205,717 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

