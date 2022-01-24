River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 2.0% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $180,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,022.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,025.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,078.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

