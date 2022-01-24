River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,970 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $54,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

NYSE CNA opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.