River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 18,839 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 649,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,320,077,000 after buying an additional 2,580,563 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

