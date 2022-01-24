Rise Reaches Market Capitalization of $564,194.75 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $564,194.75 and approximately $76.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001173 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000914 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,452,363 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

