Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.42

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 10311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.
RVMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 25.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,928,000 after buying an additional 987,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 32.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,544,000 after buying an additional 570,410 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 21.5% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,224,000 after purchasing an additional 418,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
