Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.42

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 10311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 25.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,928,000 after buying an additional 987,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 32.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,544,000 after buying an additional 570,410 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 21.5% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,224,000 after purchasing an additional 418,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

