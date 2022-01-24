Reviewing HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity -0.82% 4.60% 2.64% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HealthEquity and Worldline’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 5.85 $8.83 million ($0.07) -732.61 Worldline $3.14 billion 2.51 $186.99 million N/A N/A

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than HealthEquity.

Volatility and Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HealthEquity and Worldline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82 Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthEquity currently has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.19%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Worldline.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Worldline on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About Worldline

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal services, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty services, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment comprises of issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility and e-Transactional Services segment refers to trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility business division. The company was founded on July 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

