Reviewing C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares C&F Financial and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.24 $22.12 million $8.46 6.32 Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 5.58 $30.24 million $2.32 16.25

Bank of Marin Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 19.94% 14.85% 1.38% Bank of Marin Bancorp 28.64% 9.38% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for C&F Financial and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. C&F Financial pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats C&F Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment consists of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

