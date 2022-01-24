Reviewing Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) & Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 6.98 -$8.76 million $0.11 183.38 Ashford Hospitality Trust $508.24 million 0.57 -$543.88 million ($39.95) -0.21

Acadia Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 3.58% 0.49% 0.25% Ashford Hospitality Trust -52.06% N/A -8.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Acadia Realty Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.43%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 277.29%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

