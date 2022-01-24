Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reservoir Media.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $6.58. 1,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,814. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.