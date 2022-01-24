Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of BLMN opened at $19.30 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 44,358 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $4,267,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.