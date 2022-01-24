Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Repligen worth $102,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $183.81 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

