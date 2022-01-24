Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $39.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.