renDOGE Price Reaches $0.11 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $348,240.65 and $17,635.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.03 or 0.06574267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,506.73 or 0.99764285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006762 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

