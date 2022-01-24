RenaissanceRe (RNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR opened at $165.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.75. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $175.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RenaissanceRe stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.