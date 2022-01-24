Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.47. Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Real Brokerage will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

