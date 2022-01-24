Raze Network (RAZE) Price Reaches $0.0353

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 57.3% lower against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $2.77 million and $1.34 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.87 or 0.06998472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,244.72 or 1.00225646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

