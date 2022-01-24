Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $87.21 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.