Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 151,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAM opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 3.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

