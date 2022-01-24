Raymond James Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $230.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.05.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.57. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,382 shares of company stock worth $1,071,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

