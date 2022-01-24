Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 555,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

loanDepot Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

