Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.11. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

