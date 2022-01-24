Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $148,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 38.6% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 75.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 283,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,072,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 98,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

